The future of Cathay Dragon has been the subject of speculation after its parent company launched a structural change review, with the industry in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific Group: Hong Kong’s Cathay Dragon set for new CEO but flights may be limited to China, sources say
- With speculation rife over Dragon’s future, sources say it will keep going for the foreseeable with senior recruits pending
- But it is envisaged the region-serving carrier may be downscaled to only running flights in China
Topic | Cathay Pacific
The future of Cathay Dragon has been the subject of speculation after its parent company launched a structural change review, with the industry in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa