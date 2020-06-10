Cathay Pacific has been handed a multibillion-dollar rescue package by the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
Explainer |
Why Cathay Pacific’s bailout was not just important for the airline but Hong Kong as a whole
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan said city’s air network underpinned range of industries including financial services and tourism
- Air cargo reached 500 million tonnes in 2018 and was worth US$473 billion to Hong Kong
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific has been handed a multibillion-dollar rescue package by the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong