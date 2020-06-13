A man speaks on his mobile phone while crossing the street during lunch time in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
About a third of Hong Kong road fatalities involve elderly pedestrians failing to follow traffic rules
- Police study shows among 113 deaths caused by 107 road accidents last year, 34 involved elderly pedestrians
- Almost 80 per cent of mishaps happened when victim failed to follow traffic lights or crossed road at undesignated spots
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
