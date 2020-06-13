Experts say Hong Kong is lagging behind in regional railway development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy’s revival under threat from major delays to rail projects, experts warn
- Government moves on only two projects in 2014 blueprint, delaying completion by years, as rail professionals find work in Singapore, Malaysia
- Expert says best way to revive Hong Kong economy following the Covid-19 pandemic is to loosen public purse strings on infrastructure projects
Topic | Future of transport
