Experts say Hong Kong is lagging behind in regional railway development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong economy’s revival under threat from major delays to rail projects, experts warn

  • Government moves on only two projects in 2014 blueprint, delaying completion by years, as rail professionals find work in Singapore, Malaysia
  • Expert says best way to revive Hong Kong economy following the Covid-19 pandemic is to loosen public purse strings on infrastructure projects
Topic |   Future of transport
Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:15pm, 13 Jun, 2020

