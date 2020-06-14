Cathay Pacific has not ruled out job cuts in the future but is relying on government support and staff taking unpaid leave to get through the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Asian aviation job cuts less savage than in Europe and North America, regional chief predicts

  • Despite Covid-19 hitting the continent earlier, trend of fewer job losses in Asia is set to continue, says Association of Asia Pacific Airlines
  • Pay cuts and furlough widely deployed in Asia, while elsewhere airlines warn of halving workforces
Danny Lee
Updated: 11:22am, 14 Jun, 2020

