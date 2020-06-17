A pedestrian had a lucky escape after suffering only minor injuries in the Kowloon car crash. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong crash leaves pedestrian injured in Yau Ma Tei after driver ‘steps on wrong pedal’ while attempting manoeuvre
- Passer-by taken to hospital but avoids serious harm after being hit by an out-of-control Nissan in Shanghai Street
- Police say the motorist ‘stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake’
