A pedestrian had a lucky escape after suffering only minor injuries in the Kowloon car crash. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong crash leaves pedestrian injured in Yau Ma Tei after driver ‘steps on wrong pedal’ while attempting manoeuvre

  • Passer-by taken to hospital but avoids serious harm after being hit by an out-of-control Nissan in Shanghai Street
  • Police say the motorist ‘stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake’
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:57pm, 17 Jun, 2020

