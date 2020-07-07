Commuters in face masks going to work via the East Rail Line. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR faces HK$400 million net loss for first half of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, protest fallout

  • For the first six months of this year, ridership had dropped to only 637 million passengers, down 37.7 per cent from a year ago
  • Suspension of cross-border trains, school closures and work-from-home measures took toll on business
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:21pm, 7 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters in face masks going to work via the East Rail Line. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE