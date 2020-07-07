Commuters in face masks going to work via the East Rail Line. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s MTR faces HK$400 million net loss for first half of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, protest fallout
- For the first six months of this year, ridership had dropped to only 637 million passengers, down 37.7 per cent from a year ago
- Suspension of cross-border trains, school closures and work-from-home measures took toll on business
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Commuters in face masks going to work via the East Rail Line. Photo: Felix Wong