Employees of the MTR, who last year found themselves at the centre of the city’s months-long anti-government protests, found out on Wednesday that the rail giant was freezing pay for the coming year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong rail unions push back as MTR announces pay freeze for employees amid year of struggles
- Battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and months of anti-government protests that targeted stations, rail operator unveiled first-half loss of HK$400 million on Tuesday
- But union leaders point to last year’s profit and insist employees have more than earned a pay increase given the difficulties they have faced
