Aircrew leave the testing centre at AsiaWorld-Expo near Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: United Airlines stops resumed Hong Kong service over mandatory Covid-19 testing concerns
- Stricter measures now mean aircrew must be tested alongside general public at Asia-World Expo
- Carrier had only just announced return of flights to city from San Francisco
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
