Train services were temporarily disrupted after a boat hit the Rambler Channel Bridge in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong train services on Airport Express and Tung Chung lines disrupted temporarily after boat hits Rambler Channel Bridge
- Services between Hong Kong and Tsing Yi stations on Airport Express line, and Lai King and Tsing Yi stations on Tung Chung line were suspended at around 12.23pm
- But services resumed gradually around 1pm
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Train services were temporarily disrupted after a boat hit the Rambler Channel Bridge in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng