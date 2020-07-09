Train services were temporarily disrupted after a boat hit the Rambler Channel Bridge in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong train services on Airport Express and Tung Chung lines disrupted temporarily after boat hits Rambler Channel Bridge

  • Services between Hong Kong and Tsing Yi stations on Airport Express line, and Lai King and Tsing Yi stations on Tung Chung line were suspended at around 12.23pm
  • But services resumed gradually around 1pm
Cannix YauClifford Lo
Cannix Yau and Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:23pm, 9 Jul, 2020

