Hong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Protests, Covid-19 and now an infection cluster involving six taxi drivers: Hong Kong’s cabbies brace for fresh industry beating

  • Sector may face a drop of 10 to 20 per cent in business after news of six drivers linked to infection cluster, and disclosure of their licence plates
  • Drivers advised to avoid favourite eateries and consume takeaway meals in vehicles instead
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix YauKathleen Magramo
Cannix Yau and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:18am, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson WongHong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s taxi industry has been struggling from months of civil unrest and the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE