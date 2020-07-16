The 67-year-old cyclist was certified dead at North District Hospital in Sheung Shui. Photo: Roy Issa
Minibus driver arrested after elderly cyclist killed in Hong Kong traffic collision
- 62-year-old man held on suspicion of dangerous driving after incident outside temple in Ta Kwu Ling
- 67-year-old cyclist certified dead at North District Hospital
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
