Largely grounded by Covid-19, Cathay Pacific is hoping to save cash in the short to medium term by delaying delivery of plane shipments from Airbus and Boeing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific delays aircraft deliveries, slowing cash burn amid Covid-19 travails
- The arrival window for 12 new long-haul Airbus aircraft will be stretched by two years, to 2023, while a similar deal is being discussed with Boeing
- The city’s de facto flag carrier had been losing HK$3 billion a month amid a near-total collapse of passenger flights
