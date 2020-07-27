Inchcape Greater China, the company behind most Hong Kong taxi sales, has been phasing out old models that ran solely on liquefied petroleum gas with a new hybrid version. Photo: K. Y. ChengInchcape Greater China, the company behind most Hong Kong taxi sales, has been phasing out old models that ran solely on liquefied petroleum gas with a new hybrid version. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong taxi distributor says including hybrid models in electric vehicle road map will reduce emissions in near-term

  • Waiting for full adoption of battery-powered vehicles could mean years of higher-than-necessary pollution, Inchcape Greater China COO tells Post
  • Nearly 98 per cent of vehicles now operating in city rely on fossil fuels
Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:08am, 27 Jul, 2020

