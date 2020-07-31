United Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: BloombergUnited Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bloomberg
United Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong third wave: UPS pilots demand right to refuse to fly to city, days after FedEx Express crew call for suspension of all flights

  • Union representing global freight carrier’s aircrew calls for routes to be staffed by volunteers
  • Two sides already have an ‘opt in’ agreement in place for flights to mainland China
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:13am, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
United Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: BloombergUnited Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bloomberg
United Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE