United Parcel Service cargo jet takes off from the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong third wave: UPS pilots demand right to refuse to fly to city, days after FedEx Express crew call for suspension of all flights
- Union representing global freight carrier’s aircrew calls for routes to be staffed by volunteers
- Two sides already have an ‘opt in’ agreement in place for flights to mainland China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
