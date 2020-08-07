Cathay Pacific has been granted permission to keep a reduced schedule as it battles the economic fallout of the coronavirus and a collapse in world travel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific can cut schedules until March 2021, aviation bosses say, as they relax ‘use it or lose it rule’ for airlines on runway slots
- Civil Aviation Department in Hong Kong extends waiver for winter 2020
- Policy is a global requirement that incumbent airlines operate at least 80 per cent of runway slots per flight scheduling season
Topic | Aviation
