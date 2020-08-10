Commercial aeroplanes seen grounded at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Amid travel standstill, newcomer Greater Bay Airlines seeks Hong Kong approval to take off
- Civil aviation authorities processing new airline’s application for air operator’s certificate
- Shenzhen tycoon behind carrier eyeing budget market between China, Southeast Asia, and Northeast Asia, sources say
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Commercial aeroplanes seen grounded at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong