Hong Kong transit flights to and from mainland China could return, but it is likely to be only for a matter of weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport plans to temporarily resume transit flights serving mainland China, source says
- Chinese students seeking mainland return or resumption of overseas studying stand to benefit, source says
- But the return of transfers for the mainland might only last a month
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
