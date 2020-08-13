A lone passenger walks through Hong Kong International Airport in February, before the full impact of Covid-19 was felt in the aviation industry. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong airport to reopen as transit hub for passengers from mainland China for two months, offering Cathay Pacific a minor boost
- Transfer services through Hong Kong International Airport resume from, but not to, the mainland
- Covid-19 travel curb eased until October 15 to help students return to their studies abroad
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
A lone passenger walks through Hong Kong International Airport in February, before the full impact of Covid-19 was felt in the aviation industry. Photo: Winson Wong