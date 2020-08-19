Cathay Pacific could be about to embark on what may well be the biggest overhaul in its 73-year history as it prepares for a post-pandemic world. Photo: Sam Tsang
Moving beyond Covid-19: Cathay Pacific wrestles with uncertainty, hard choices, as it prepares to fly again
- Staffing, flights, destinations under scrutiny as Cathay draws up plan for long, slow recovery
- Airline carrying out biggest overhaul in its history looks for a way back from record losses
Topic | Cathay Pacific
