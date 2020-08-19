The MTR Corp has taken a beating from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
July ridership for Hong Kong MTR plunges 17 per cent from rebound in June, with grim outlook amid Covid-19 third wave
- Patronage for domestic services was 91 million in July, down 34 per cent from 138 million a year ago, and a drop from the month before because of the local Covid-19 surge
- Other services by rail giant, such as cross-border lines and the high-speed rail link, record even more dismal numbers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
