The MTR Corp has taken a beating from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Transport

July ridership for Hong Kong MTR plunges 17 per cent from rebound in June, with grim outlook amid Covid-19 third wave

  • Patronage for domestic services was 91 million in July, down 34 per cent from 138 million a year ago, and a drop from the month before because of the local Covid-19 surge
  • Other services by rail giant, such as cross-border lines and the high-speed rail link, record even more dismal numbers
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:19pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The MTR Corp has taken a beating from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE