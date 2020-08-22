Bus ridership has been hit hard in Hong Kong and the bus firms have seen profits tumble. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus sold for HK$3.2 billion to consortium led by private equity fund
- NWS Holdings says objective of the sale is to ‘keep jobs, keep payroll, and keep benefits’ as the coronavirus crisis hammers business
- Consortium is led by private equity fund Templewater Bravo, which will own more than 90 per cent of the bus firms after the acquisition
