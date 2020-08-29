At around 8.25pm on Saturday night, a light rail MTR train on the 610 route derailed as it was entering a platform at the Siu Hong stop. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong

Services disrupted, but no injuries reported after MTR light rail train skips tracks in Hong Kong’s New Territories

  • Rail operator the MTR Corporation says passengers ‘left the carriage safely’ following the accident
  • Trains on other lines skipping stations as authorities deal with incident

Kanis LeungChristy Leung
Updated: 10:45pm, 29 Aug, 2020

At around 8.25pm on Saturday night, a light rail MTR train on the 610 route derailed as it was entering a platform at the Siu Hong stop. Photo: Facebook
