At around 8.25pm on Saturday night, a light rail MTR train on the 610 route derailed as it was entering a platform at the Siu Hong stop. Photo: Facebook
Services disrupted, but no injuries reported after MTR light rail train skips tracks in Hong Kong’s New Territories
- Rail operator the MTR Corporation says passengers ‘left the carriage safely’ following the accident
- Trains on other lines skipping stations as authorities deal with incident
