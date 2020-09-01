Uber drivers have been dealt another blow in Hong Kong, with 24 of them losing their appeal against passenger-carrying convictions. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

Uber drivers in Hong Kong lose final court appeal against convictions for carrying passengers

  • City’s most senior judge dismisses challenge from 24 motorists using the ride-hailing app
  • Despite operating in the city for six years, the firm’s rides have been deemed illegal for taking passengers without a hire-car permit

Topic |   Uber
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:05pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Uber drivers have been dealt another blow in Hong Kong, with 24 of them losing their appeal against passenger-carrying convictions. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE