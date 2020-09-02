Uber arrived in Hong Kong in 2014 but has always operated outside the regulatory regime. Photo: Winson Wong
Uber steps up lobbying effort in Hong Kong after court deals devastating blow
- Company undeterred after drivers lose fight in Court of Final Appeal over fines for carrying passengers without permit
- Senior Uber executive says the firm offers economic lifeline for many people, with some drivers vowing to stay behind the wheel
Topic | Uber
