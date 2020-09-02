Uber arrived in Hong Kong in 2014 but has always operated outside the regulatory regime. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Uber steps up lobbying effort in Hong Kong after court deals devastating blow

  • Company undeterred after drivers lose fight in Court of Final Appeal over fines for carrying passengers without permit
  • Senior Uber executive says the firm offers economic lifeline for many people, with some drivers vowing to stay behind the wheel

Topic |   Uber
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:33am, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Uber arrived in Hong Kong in 2014 but has always operated outside the regulatory regime. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE