Two cyclists pass by a line of grounded Cathay Pacific aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific planning to ship up to half its fleet to desert as aviation industry struggles to recover from coronavirus
- Hong Kong carrier has already sent dozens of aircraft to Alice Springs, and a significant number of its 180-strong fleet could follow
- Capacity continues to outstrip demand and long-haul flights not expected to fully return to normal until 2024
