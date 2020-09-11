With most of Cathay’s planes grounded, fewer staff are needed to operate flights, which has reduced salary costs. Photo: Sam TsangWith most of Cathay’s planes grounded, fewer staff are needed to operate flights, which has reduced salary costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
With most of Cathay’s planes grounded, fewer staff are needed to operate flights, which has reduced salary costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Some Cathay Pacific businesses to forgo Covid-19 wage relief from Hong Kong government, paving way for lay-offs: source

  • Salaries accounted for a quarter of company’s operating expenses in the first six months of this year
  • Regional benchmark performer Singapore Airlines earlier revealed it will cut 4,300 jobs – 15 per cent of its workforce

Danny Lee
Updated: 7:56am, 11 Sep, 2020

