Grounded Cathay Pacific planes sit at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon will not tap next round of Covid-19 wage relief, opening door to lay-offs
- Accepting city’s coronavirus wage relief means agreeing to not let staff go, something the embattled airlines are not prepared to do as they eye future
- Subsidiaries, which include HK Express and Air Hong Kong, however, will take advantage of round three of the Covid-19 package, the company says
