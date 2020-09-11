Grounded Cathay Pacific planes sit at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson WongGrounded Cathay Pacific planes sit at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon will not tap next round of Covid-19 wage relief, opening door to lay-offs

  • Accepting city’s coronavirus wage relief means agreeing to not let staff go, something the embattled airlines are not prepared to do as they eye future
  • Subsidiaries, which include HK Express and Air Hong Kong, however, will take advantage of round three of the Covid-19 package, the company says

Danny Lee
Updated: 2:02pm, 11 Sep, 2020

