People stand on the platform at Kowloon Tong MTR station on the East Rail line. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s rail operator faces setback after new signalling system assigns wrong route to train on East Rail line
- An MTR source says it is unclear whether the mistaken assignment was the fault of the system itself or human error
- MTR Corp says it was already aware of the “route-setting situation”, having noticed it after they started testing the new system in May
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
