People stand on the platform at Kowloon Tong MTR station on the East Rail line. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s rail operator faces setback after new signalling system assigns wrong route to train on East Rail line

  • An MTR source says it is unclear whether the mistaken assignment was the fault of the system itself or human error
  • MTR Corp says it was already aware of the “route-setting situation”, having noticed it after they started testing the new system in May

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Updated: 10:10pm, 11 Sep, 2020

