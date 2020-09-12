A worker at the Cathay Pacific Catering Services kitchen in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Doorstep in-flight meals, online shopping and flights to nowhere: how airlines, including Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, are navigating Covid-19
- Pandemic has crippled international air travel, with city’s flag carrier offering catered meals for community near airport
- Other airlines tout merchandise and flight gimmicks to lure travel-deprived fliers
