MTR chiefs must file a report into the signalling glitches that threaten to derail the timetable for a massive rail project, due to provide more direct links for the Admiralty hub. Photo: Sam TsangMTR chiefs must file a report into the signalling glitches that threaten to derail the timetable for a massive rail project, due to provide more direct links for the Admiralty hub. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong government orders MTR Corporation to investigate new glitches on signalling system for Sha Tin-Central rail link

  • Government tells MTR Corp to launch review of its faulty new signalling system, which could lead to more delays for city’s costliest rail project
  • Infrastructure upgrade is designed to allow trains to run on the track within shorter intervals of each other

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:37pm, 12 Sep, 2020

