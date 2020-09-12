MTR chiefs must file a report into the signalling glitches that threaten to derail the timetable for a massive rail project, due to provide more direct links for the Admiralty hub. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government orders MTR Corporation to investigate new glitches on signalling system for Sha Tin-Central rail link
- Government tells MTR Corp to launch review of its faulty new signalling system, which could lead to more delays for city’s costliest rail project
- Infrastructure upgrade is designed to allow trains to run on the track within shorter intervals of each other
