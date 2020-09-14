Cathay Pacific planes sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific aims for ‘survival’ as it grounds two-fifths of passenger fleet amid Covid-19 collapse in air travel
- The embattled flag carrier’s passenger flights were at just 19.9 per cent capacity in August, despite once again allowing transits from the mainland
- Overall, the airline has seen ticket sales collapse by 99 per cent since the pandemic crippled international air travel
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific planes sit grounded at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong