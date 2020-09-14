Issues with an upgrade to the East Rail line is likely to cause months of further delay to the Sha Tin-Central rail project. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong MTR’s Sha Tin-Central rail project ‘faces fresh six-month delay’ over signalling fiasco
- Another lengthy hold-up expected as MTR Corporation sets up investigatory panel to probe signalling glitches and the response
- Rail operator issues apology for the last-minute postponement of the East Line upgrade
