Issues with an upgrade to the East Rail line is likely to cause months of further delay to the Sha Tin-Central rail project. Sam TsangIssues with an upgrade to the East Rail line is likely to cause months of further delay to the Sha Tin-Central rail project. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong MTR’s Sha Tin-Central rail project ‘faces fresh six-month delay’ over signalling fiasco

  • Another lengthy hold-up expected as MTR Corporation sets up investigatory panel to probe signalling glitches and the response
  • Rail operator issues apology for the last-minute postponement of the East Line upgrade

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:59pm, 14 Sep, 2020

