A man passes an MTR logo at Hong Kong station in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Should Hong Kong’s railway scene be opened up to competition to keep the MTR Corp on its toes?
- Critics say latest signalling glitch has further exposed unresolved governance issues, including poor corporate culture and lack of transparency
- But lawmaker Michael Tien says problem lies more with the need for operator to be aware of public perception
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
A man passes an MTR logo at Hong Kong station in Central. Photo: Nora Tam