Hong Kong /  Transport

Should Hong Kong’s railway scene be opened up to competition to keep the MTR Corp on its toes?

  • Critics say latest signalling glitch has further exposed unresolved governance issues, including poor corporate culture and lack of transparency
  • But lawmaker Michael Tien says problem lies more with the need for operator to be aware of public perception

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Sep, 2020

