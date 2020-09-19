Passenger numbers on the MTR network are down across the board. Photo: Nora Tam
MTR Corporation takes battering from coronavirus, as Hong Kong rail operator reports 40 per cent drop in passenger numbers in August
- Official figures show domestic journeys for month at 78.5 million, down from 131 million last year
- Numbers down across all parts of network with Airport Express down nearly 90 per cent and cross-border services almost 100 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Passenger numbers on the MTR network are down across the board. Photo: Nora Tam