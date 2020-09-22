Airbus revealed computer-generated images of its planned zero-emission, hydrogen-powered planes on Monday. Photo: DPAAirbus revealed computer-generated images of its planned zero-emission, hydrogen-powered planes on Monday. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong /  Transport

Despite Covid-19 headwinds, Airbus presses ahead with ambitious timeline for zero-emission, hydrogen-powered aircraft

  • European aircraft maker’s Asia-Pacific chief says global crisis has not changed plan to ‘put a zero-emission aircraft by the mid-2030s’
  • Switching to hydrogen fuel would be a sea change, one analyst says, as airlines strive to meet tough emissions standards under Paris Climate Accord

Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee
Updated: 8:55pm, 22 Sep, 2020

