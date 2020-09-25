Commuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora TamCommuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora Tam
Commuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Transport

No more MTR blunders and setbacks? Hong Kong rail giant launches review in bid to restore image

  • Internal inquiry into how MTR Corp is run follows train derailment, project delays and anti-government protests
  • MTR must change, chairman says, as new strategy aims to harness technology and expand into non-transport services

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:30am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora TamCommuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora Tam
Commuters can expect more non-transport services as the MTR Corp embraces change, according to a source. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE