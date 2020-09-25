Across the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Airlines asks cabin crew to take 30 per cent pay cut for four months to secure jobs
- Flight attendants who sign up will have salary cut from November until next February and will be on duty for two months and off for two
- Number of crew required to work will be slashed by half with ‘fewer than 10 aircraft’ flying during the Covid-19 crisis, company says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
