Across the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: BloombergAcross the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Across the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Airlines asks cabin crew to take 30 per cent pay cut for four months to secure jobs

  • Flight attendants who sign up will have salary cut from November until next February and will be on duty for two months and off for two
  • Number of crew required to work will be slashed by half with ‘fewer than 10 aircraft’ flying during the Covid-19 crisis, company says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himDanny Lee
Chan Ho-him and Danny Lee

Updated: 12:04am, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Across the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: BloombergAcross the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: Bloomberg
Across the world, airlines are axing staff to slash costs and preserve cash. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE