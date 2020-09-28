Augustus Tang Kin-wing, CEO of Cathay Pacific, sees travel bubbles as the solution to an aviation industry battered by Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cathay Pacific CEO calls for Hong Kong to adopt faster Covid-19 testing method in bid to kick-start planned travel bubbles
- The antigen test, also backed by a member of Carrie Lam’s cabinet, produces results within 15 minutes, though some have questioned its reliability
- ‘We should be working on [making] travel bubbles happen,’ Cathay’s Augustus Tang says, adding some form of quarantine may still be necessary initially
