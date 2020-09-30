At the end of last year, Hong Kong’s two main airlines employed 4,100 pilots. Photo: ShutterstockAt the end of last year, Hong Kong’s two main airlines employed 4,100 pilots. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Hong Kong pilots’ union demands bigger role in Cathay Pacific talks amid looming job cuts, end of carrier’s recognition of staff body

  • Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association’s key agreements with carrier to expire soon, meaning airline will no longer recognise the staff body
  • Cathay says it will take ‘every measure’ to protect livelihoods, but analyst warns no employee bigger than company

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Sep, 2020

At the end of last year, Hong Kong’s two main airlines employed 4,100 pilots. Photo: Shutterstock
