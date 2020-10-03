Cathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy IssaCathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific mulls smaller aircraft, business class cuts as Covid-19 crisis remoulds travel

  • Talks ongoing over how to make Hong Kong’s flag carrier fit for the post-pandemic world, but CEO says no changes imminent
  • Restructure plan looking at areas such as aircraft design, ratio of economy to business class seats

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 7:44pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy IssaCathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
Cathay Pacific is undergoing a restructuring process to help see it through the aftermath of the pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE