The new noise barrier on the Tuen Mun Highway, which was completed without any disputes between the city and contractors. Photo: Handout
Noise barrier project on Hong Kong highway enjoys conflict-free completion, earning nod from British engineers’ organisation

  • The project, which involved the installation of an 800-metre noise barrier in Tuen Mun, saw no disputes between the city and contractors
  • Transport chief credits the use of a new contract model with the lack of conflicts, something that is ‘not easy in the case of public works’

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:14pm, 3 Oct, 2020

