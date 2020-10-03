The new noise barrier on the Tuen Mun Highway, which was completed without any disputes between the city and contractors. Photo: Handout
Noise barrier project on Hong Kong highway enjoys conflict-free completion, earning nod from British engineers’ organisation
- The project, which involved the installation of an 800-metre noise barrier in Tuen Mun, saw no disputes between the city and contractors
- Transport chief credits the use of a new contract model with the lack of conflicts, something that is ‘not easy in the case of public works’
