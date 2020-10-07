AirAsia is among the world’s carriers struggling with the pandemic and the long-lasting impact it is likely to have. Photo: ReutersAirAsia is among the world’s carriers struggling with the pandemic and the long-lasting impact it is likely to have. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: airline industry needs billions more in bailouts to survive, International Air Transport Association warns

  • IATA says some airlines will go under without an increase to the US$180 billion of support already provided globally, mostly by governments
  • Industry is set to burn through US$300,000 a minute over the second half of 2020

Danny Lee
Updated: 3:21pm, 7 Oct, 2020

