AirAsia is among the world’s carriers struggling with the pandemic and the long-lasting impact it is likely to have. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: airline industry needs billions more in bailouts to survive, International Air Transport Association warns
- IATA says some airlines will go under without an increase to the US$180 billion of support already provided globally, mostly by governments
- Industry is set to burn through US$300,000 a minute over the second half of 2020
Topic | Aviation
