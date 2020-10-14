HK Express planes grounded at the Hong Kong International Airport in March. Photo: Robert Ng
Controversy over free ‘nowhere’ flight in Hong Kong for influencers amid looming Cathay Pacific job cuts, environmental backlash
- The airline has not said whether it plans to turn a profit on the 90-minute jaunts, with one analyst calling them a publicity stunt
- One insider within the airline’s parent company also questions the rationale: ‘What gain can you make from operating these nowhere flights?’
