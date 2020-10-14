The accident happened at the junction of Lei Yue Mun Road and Wai Fat Road. Photo: Handout
Wife of former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying escapes injury in three-vehicle collision
- Regina Leung was in government vehicle when it was hit from behind while waiting at traffic lights in Kwun Tong
- Delivery van and another car also involved in incident, in which no one was hurt
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
