Hong Kong airport to extend transit services for mainland Chinese travellers until further notice

  • The services for mainlanders, which began on August 15 after suspension due to pandemic, was about to expire on Thursday
  • The move will benefit airlines such as Cathay Pacific Airways

Danny Lee
Updated: 1:48pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Hong Kong Airport Authority announced on its website that the policy to allow mainlanders to transit through the city would be extended until further notice. Photo: EPA-EFE
