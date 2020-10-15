An excavator lies at the bottom of a deep shaft after breaking free from the crane that was lowering it at a Hong Kong highway construction site. Photo: Handout An excavator lies at the bottom of a deep shaft after breaking free from the crane that was lowering it at a Hong Kong highway construction site. Photo: Handout
Excavator breaks loose from crane, plunges down giant shaft at Hong Kong highway construction site

  • Spokesman says no one injured in the incident, which took place on a section of the new 4.7km Central Kowloon Route located in Ho Man Tin
  • The HK$42.4 billion project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion on existing east-west roads across Kowloon

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:20pm, 15 Oct, 2020

An excavator lies at the bottom of a deep shaft after breaking free from the crane that was lowering it at a Hong Kong highway construction site. Photo: Handout
