The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA
Hong Kong rejects suggestion it deliberately stopped Taiwan flight carrying military personnel from reaching disputed Pratas Islands
- Taiwan minister of defence questions ‘dangerous activities’ that forced flight to turn around
- Civil Aviation Department says staff were just following procedure when setting 26,000ft minimum height for plane that had 25,000ft ceiling
