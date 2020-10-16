The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA
The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong rejects suggestion it deliberately stopped Taiwan flight carrying military personnel from reaching disputed Pratas Islands

  • Taiwan minister of defence questions ‘dangerous activities’ that forced flight to turn around
  • Civil Aviation Department says staff were just following procedure when setting 26,000ft minimum height for plane that had 25,000ft ceiling

Topic |   Taiwan
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 4:02pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA
The Pratas Islands are controlled by Taiwan, and claimed by China. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE