The taxi trade is appealing to the government to introduce an insurance surcharge for rides. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong residents face paying HK$6 more for each taxi ride under industry’s insurance surcharge application
- Drivers argue the increase is needed to cover premiums that have risen by nearly a third this year
- Transport Department and Insurance Authority say they are in talks with all stakeholders
