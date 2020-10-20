The taxi trade is appealing to the government to introduce an insurance surcharge for rides. Photo: Jonathan Wong The taxi trade is appealing to the government to introduce an insurance surcharge for rides. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong residents face paying HK$6 more for each taxi ride under industry’s insurance surcharge application

  • Drivers argue the increase is needed to cover premiums that have risen by nearly a third this year
  • Transport Department and Insurance Authority say they are in talks with all stakeholders

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:23am, 20 Oct, 2020

