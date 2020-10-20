The Cathay group has about 33,000 employees working worldwide. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific ‘to axe 6,000 staff and Dragon brand’ in bid to stay afloat
- Cuts, which sources say will be announced on Wednesday, are a quarter less than expected and smaller than the industry average
- About 5,000 employees in Hong Kong could be let go, with future lay-offs possible if pandemic not brought under control
Topic | Cathay Pacific
The Cathay group has about 33,000 employees working worldwide. Photo: Felix Wong